XGIMI's TITAN Noir series is the company's most advanced home theater projector lineup yet, featuring up to 10,000:1 native contrast with Dual Iris technology and immersive 300-inch 4K projection.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI has announced that its flagship TITAN Noir series 4K projectors — first unveiled at CES 2026 — are now officially available for pre-order, with early supporters eligible to save up to $3,200 off the retail price.

As XGIMI's most advanced and powerful flagship home theater lineup to date, the TITAN Noir series is engineered with cutting-edge RGB triple-laser technology and a precision Dual Iris system, redefining "absolute black" in home cinema and setting a new benchmark for professional-grade at-home projection.

XGIMI Unveils TITAN Noir Series 4K Projectors with Exclusive Super Early Bird Deals Now Available

Crafted for home cinema enthusiasts and power users who refuse to compromise on visual excellence, the TITAN Noir series is purpose-built for dedicated home theaters and high-end living spaces—where deep blacks, high brightness, and superior contrast are the cornerstones of an exceptional viewing experience.

Engineered for Absolute Black

Headlined by the flagship TITAN Noir Max, the series combines premium engineering with flagship-grade components to set a new standard in home projection performance. It is ideal for large, immersive setups where picture quality and screen size take top priority.

Key specifications for the TITAN Noir Max include:

Up to 7,000 ISO Lumens

10,000:1 Native Contrast with Dual Iris technology

Support for IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+

ΔE < 0.8 color accuracy with 110% BT.2020 color gamut coverage

MT9681 Chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Up to 240Hz refresh rate for seamless gaming

RGB triple-laser engine for superior color and brightness

The TITAN Noir Series will launch on Kickstarter on April 23rd, with exclusive pre-orders now open at xgimi.com. By placing a $50 deposit, customers can lock in savings of up to $3,200 ahead of the Kickstarter campaign and will receive a launch link via email on April 23rd to complete their pledge for the TITAN Noir series projectors on Kickstarter. Additionally, XGIMI has announced a dedicated TITAN Noir model for AV distributors in Europe, to be released at a later date and tailored to specific professional AV requirements.

For more details, please visit: https://us.xgimi.com/pages/titan-noir-max.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. XGIMI is also expanding their expertise into commercial projector technology to bring immersive experiences to more spaces. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology.

SOURCE XGIMI