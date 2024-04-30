Xiao-I Corporation Reports Unaudited Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues grew 22.8% year over year to a record high of US$59.2 million

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise, today announced its unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased 22.8% year over year to a record high of US$59.2 million .

. Sale of cloud platform products increased 82.6% year over year to US$47.0 million .

. Net revenue of MaaS business increased 48.5% year over year to US$19.2 million , and MaaS business accounted for over 30% of the total net revenue for the first time.

, and MaaS business accounted for over 30% of the total net revenue for the first time. Gross profit increased 28.0% year over year to US$39.4 million .

. Gross margin was 66.6%, up 270 basis points year over year.

Mr. Hui Yuan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xiao-I, commented, "Our achievements are a testament to our commitment. In 2023, we achieved a significant 22.8% increase in net revenues, reaching an all-time high of $59.2 million. These results demonstrate our ability to succeed in a competitive landscape, highlighting our achievement in generating substantial revenue growth and solidifying our position in the market. "

Speaking about the recent advancements, Mr. Hui Yuan stated, "The year 2023 marked a significant milestone for us with the introduction of the 'Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model'. This groundbreaking model addresses prevalent challenges within the global AI landscape with innovative solutions. Leveraging the robust framework of the Model, we further expanded our reach with the unveiling of the transformative Hua Zang Ecosystem in October 2023. The ecosystem is a comprehensive suite of services, including development support, market outreach, and financial investment, and emphasized its role in fostering a dynamic network that connects global partners, customers, and developers." He also emphasized the successful commercialization of Hua Zang LLM, "our MaaS business grew 48.5% to $19.2 million, which is primarily attributed to Hua Zang LLM, and it's really encouraging to see the business accounted for over 30% of the total net revenue for the first time."

Furthermore, Mr. Hui Yuan shared the progress in global expansion, stating, "We have also expanded our presence internationally. This includes the establishment of U.S. and United Arab Emirates subsidiaries, demonstrating our commitment to reaching new markets globally and connecting with a broader audience."

In terms of Xiao-I's significant growth in both MaaS and non-Maas business during 2023, Mr. Hui Yuan revealed, "Our MaaS business experienced a signficant growth rate of 48.5%, reaching US$19.2 million, and the advancement is attributable to the success of the Hua Zang LLM. Additionally, within the year, revenue from our non-MaaS segment grew by 13.4%, amounting to US$40.0 million. This growth signifies the effectiveness of Xiao-I's diversified business approach and its ability to capture opportunities beyond the MaaS sector."

In addition, Mr. Hui Yuan anticipates that Hua Zang LLM is poised to enhance its commercialization efforts even further. "With a wealth of experience in commercialization and a proven track record of completing over 1,000 projects, we expect our B2B operations will continue to exhibit a robust and consistent growth trajectory, with around 20% of growth rate on a yearly basis. Meanwhile, we firmly believe that the integration of AI models and consumer applications has become increasingly seamless and influential, fostering innovation and meeting consumer demand with greater effectiveness. As a result, we have expanded our business into the B2C market to capitalize on this opportunity."

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

Introduction of the Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model Ecosystem: In October 2023 , Xiao-I introduced the Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model Ecosystem (the "Hua Zang Ecosystem"), marking a significant milestone in its journey. This groundbreaking ecosystem is crafted to streamline the development, application, and operational aspects of cognitive intelligence solutions, fostering a synergy that enhances speed, cost-effectiveness, and overall efficiency. The tailor-made solutions cater to specific business requirements, empowering organizations to create unique and branded conversational AI experiences.

In , Xiao-I introduced the Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model Ecosystem (the "Hua Zang Ecosystem"), marking a significant milestone in its journey. This groundbreaking ecosystem is crafted to streamline the development, application, and operational aspects of cognitive intelligence solutions, fostering a synergy that enhances speed, cost-effectiveness, and overall efficiency. The tailor-made solutions cater to specific business requirements, empowering organizations to create unique and branded conversational AI experiences. Secured Contract for AI Contact Center Project with Leading Chinese Aviation Group: In June 2023 , Xiao-I secured a contract for an intelligent contact center project with a leading Chinese aviation group. This partnership aims to enhance the aviation group's service provision capabilities and drive digital transformation.

In , Xiao-I secured a contract for an intelligent contact center project with a leading Chinese aviation group. This partnership aims to enhance the aviation group's service provision capabilities and drive digital transformation. Introduced Pioneering Hua Zang Generative AI Model: In June 2023 , Xiao-I launched Hua Zang, its advanced large language model. The model, analogous to an operating system, is built on Xiao-I's robust platform capabilities and designed to empower various industries.

In , Xiao-I launched Hua Zang, its advanced large language model. The model, analogous to an operating system, is built on Xiao-I's robust platform capabilities and designed to empower various industries. Establishment of U.S. and United Arab Emirates Subsidiaries as Part of Going Global Strategy: In May 2023 , Xiao-I established a U.S. subsidiary, Xiao-I Plus Inc., and in March 2024 , Xiao-I established its United Arab Emirates subsidiary, Xiao-I Super Ltd. marking good progress in its global expansion strategy.

In , Xiao-I established a U.S. subsidiary, Xiao-I Plus Inc., and in , Xiao-I established its subsidiary, Xiao-I Super Ltd. marking good progress in its global expansion strategy. Launched IDP Solution for Future-Ready Enterprise Document Management: In May 2023 , Xiao-I launched its state-of-the-art Intelligent Document Processing ("IDP") product. This innovative solution is delivered by a smart and efficient platform that streamlines and automates the document management process, empowering businesses towards an era of intelligent operations.

In , Xiao-I launched its state-of-the-art Intelligent Document Processing ("IDP") product. This innovative solution is delivered by a smart and efficient platform that streamlines and automates the document management process, empowering businesses towards an era of intelligent operations. Recognition as Outstanding Supplier by China Merchants Bank Credit Card Center: In May 2023 , Xiao-I announced that the Credit Card Center of China Merchants Bank Co. recognized it as an outstanding supplier. This prestigious acknowledgement follows the Bank's annual supplier assessment evaluation for 2022, during which Xiao-I demonstrated exemplary performance in business collaboration, product implementation, and service quality.

2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were US$59.2 million for 2023, up 22.8% year over year from US$48.2 million for 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increased sales of cloud platform products and hardware products.

By Revenue Type

2023

2022

% Change

YoY Sale of cloud platform products

47,007,556

25,742,135

83 Technology development service

7,839,700

16,419,889

(52) Sale of software products

1,566,455

3,547,113

(56) M&S service

2,676,185

2,429,526

10 Sale of hardware products

75,363

46,295

63 Total

$59,165,259

$48,184,958

23

















Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was US$19.7 million for 2023, up 13.6% year over year from US$17.4 million for the same period of 2022. With a smaller increase compared to net revenues, cost efficiency has improved due to economies of scale.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was US$39.4 million for 2023, representing an increase of 28.0% year over year from US$30.8 million for 2022. Gross margin was 66.6% for 2023, compared to 63.9% for the same period of 2022. The increase in gross margin was primarily attributed to the significant increase in the proportion of revenues from sales of cloud platform products with a higher profit margin of 74.8%.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were US$61.3 million in 2023, representing an increase of 80.7% year over year from US$33.9 million for the same period of 2022. While the selling, general, and administrative expenses demonstrated improved efficiency with larger business scales, they couldn't offset the increase in research and development expenses, which grew by 118.3% year over year.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Loss from operations was US$21.9 million for 2023, compared to a loss of US$3.1 million from operations for the same period of 2022.

Total Other Loss

Total other loss was US$1.3 million for 2023, compared to a loss of US$2.2 million for the same period of 2022.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was US$27.0 million for 2023, compared to a net loss of US$6.0 million for the same period of 2022.

The financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, herein have not been audited by the Company's independent registered accounting firm. The financial statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, to be disclosed in the Company's Form 20-K may differ from the above-mentioned unaudited financial statements.

Conference Call Information

The Company will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What: Xiao-I Corporation Full Year 2023 (ended December 31, 2023) Earnings Conference Call

When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, April 30, 2024

Webcast: Xiao-I Corporation - Events (xiaoi.com)

To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration: Conference Registration (vevent.com)

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at Xiao-I Corporation - Events (xiaoi.com)

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Xiao-I's website at Cognitive Intelligence AI Solution Provider | Xiao-i (xiaoi.com)

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading artificial intelligence company that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly adaptable and have been successfully implemented across numerous business scenarios. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

XIAO-I CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,





2022



2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,026,245



$ 1,564,542

Restricted cash



-





20,676

Accounts receivable, net



41,362,705





28,326,985

Amounts due from related parties



346,517





-

Inventories



768,216





67,826

Contract costs



2,012,309





1,691,293

Deferred offering costs



1,330,902





-

Advance to suppliers



1,115,672





1,149,642

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



460,854





5,233,553

Total current assets



48,423,420





38,054,517



















Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



219,470





2,125,629

Intangible assets, net



637,114





212,445

Long-term investments



2,852,492





2,650,458

Right of use assets



865,399





2,431,475

Deferred tax assets, net



3,888,574





-

Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets



3,697,675





7,000,357

Amount due from related parties-non current



-





13,859,350

Total non-current assets



12,160,724





28,279,714



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 60,584,144



$ 66,334,231



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings

$ 18,784,459



$ 26,760,940

Accounts payable



9,180,532





13,674,339

Amount due to related parties-current



896,431





704,947

Deferred revenue



2,553,808





1,654,145

Convertible loans



3,754,269





-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



17,006,713





13,938,253

Lease liabilities, current



435,462





929,755

Total current liabilities



52,611,674





57,662,379



















Non-current liabilities:















Amount due to related parties-non current



8,581,743





7,905,290

Accrued liabilities, non-current



8,073,912





7,759,474

Lease liabilities, non-current



300,974





1,473,950

Total non-current liabilities



16,956,629





17,138,714

TOTAL LIABILITIES



69,568,303





74,801,093



















Shareholders' deficit















Ordinary shares (par value of $0.00005 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares and

1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2023,

respectively; 22,115,592 shares and 24,015,592 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

$ 1,106



$ 1,201

Preferred shares (par value of $0.00005 per share; nil and 3,700,000 preferred

shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively; nil and

3,700,000 preferred shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and

2023, respectively)



-





185

Additional paid-in capital



75,621,294





108,729,047

Statutory reserve



237,486





237,486

Accumulated deficit



(78,483,156)





(110,833,045)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,262,666)





(2,998,562)

XIAO-I CORPORATION shareholders' deficit



(5,885,936)





(4,863,688)

Non-controlling interests



(3,098,223)





(3,603,174)

Total shareholders' deficit



(8,984,159)





(8,466,862)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$ 60,584,144



$ 66,334,231



XIAO-I CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the years ended December 31,





2021



2022



2023

Sale of software products

$ 14,878,256



$ 3,547,113



$ 1,566,455

Sale of hardware products



75,011





46,295





75,363

Technology development service



9,246,992





16,419,889





7,839,700

M&S service



2,772,795





2,429,526





2,676,185

Sale of cloud platform products



5,550,959





25,742,135





47,007,556

Net revenues (including sales to related parties of $286,875, nil

and nil for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023,

respectively)



32,524,013





48,184,958





59,165,259

Cost of sale of software products



(771,293)





(888,220)





(834,570)

Cost of sale of hardware products



(29,970)





(25,141)





(51,201)

Cost of technology development service



(4,390,825)





(12,194,044)





(6,059,330)

Cost of M&S service



(1,862,483)





(1,255,973)





(971,417)

Cost of sale of cloud platform products



(3,831,160)





(3,015,766)





(11,825,171)

Cost of revenues



(10,885,731)





(17,379,144)





(19,741,689)

Gross profit



21,638,282





30,805,814





39,423,570



























Operating expenses:























Selling expenses



(4,620,113)





(3,911,818)





(4,550,997)

General and administrative expenses



(6,657,251)





(6,028,637)





(4,407,215)

Research and development expenses



(5,363,909)





(24,001,138)





(52,387,540)

Total operating expenses



(16,641,273)





(33,941,593)





(61,345,752)



























Income/(Loss) from operations



4,997,009





(3,135,779)





(21,922,182)



























Other income/(loss):























Investment (losses)/income



(156,630)





(143,181)





75,542

Interest expenses, net



(1,866,831)





(2,440,815)





(2,323,341)

Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss)



11,252





(68,902)





2,789

Other income, net



932,557





444,018





949,116

Total other loss



(1,079,652)





(2,208,880)





(1,295,894)



























Income/(Loss) before income tax expense



3,917,357





(5,344,659)





(23,218,076)

Income tax expense



(552,355)





(660,655)





(3,787,692)

Net income/(loss)

$ 3,365,002



$ (6,005,314)



$ (27,005,768)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(312,811)





(106,779)





(543,961)

Net income/(loss) attributable to XIAO-I CORPORATION

shareholders



3,677,813





(5,898,535)





(26,461,807)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income























Foreign currency translation change, net of nil income taxes



(117,291)





403,816





303,114

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income



(117,291)





403,816





303,114

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

$ 3,247,711



$ (5,601,498)



$ (26,702,654)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling

interests



(370,503)





95,280





(504,951)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to XIAO-I

CORPORATION shareholders



3,618,214





(5,696,778)





(26,197,703)

Earnings/(Loss) per ordinary share attributable to XIAO-I

CORPORATION shareholders























Basic



0.17





(0.27)





(1.12)

Diluted



0.16





(0.27)





(1.12)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding























Basic



22,115,592





22,115,592





23,646,003

Diluted



22,362,552





22,115,592





23,646,003



