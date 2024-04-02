PALO ALTO, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi, a leading technology company, has officially launched its first mass-produced electric vehicle, the Xiaomi SU7, in Beijing. This all-new high-performance sedan represents Xiaomi's entry into the electric vehicle market and showcases its exceptional capabilities in car manufacturing.

Xiaomi Unveils Revolutionary SU7 Electric Vehicle Equipped with Hesai High-Performance Lidar

The Xiaomi SU7 Pro and Max versions utilize Hesai's high-performance AT128 long-range lidar, marking a significant milestone in intelligent driving technology. With over 88,898 reservations within the first day of its release, the Xiaomi SU7 is set to start deliveries in April and May for the Pro and Max versions, respectively.

The Xiaomi SU7 is designed with a unique "pebble" aesthetic and integrates Hesai's AT128 lidar in a sleek "watchtower style" on the roof, enhancing both its elegance and aerodynamic performance. This collaboration between Xiaomi and Hesai has resulted in an optimal solution that balances aesthetics with functionality, reducing wind resistance and achieving a harmonious blend of speed and style.

Xiaomi's innovative approach to intelligent driving is evident in its full-stack, self-developed technology architecture, which includes advanced high-resolution perception. The company's end-to-end technology simplifies the intelligent driving by directly converting images into driving trajectories, offering a human-like driving experience.

The Pro and Max versions of the SU7 are equipped with the Xiaomi Pilot Max intelligent driving solution, which incorporates the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin computing platform and Hesai's ultra-high-definition AT128 lidar. This synergy between software and hardware significantly enhances perception reliability, positioning the Xiaomi SU7 as a leader in intelligent driving capabilities.

Hesai's AT128 lidar, a key component of the Xiaomi Pilot Max, features 128 independent VCSEL lasers, providing unparalleled imaging capabilities and long-range detection. This technology ensures rich high-quality 3D scanning to supporting the Xiaomi SU7's advanced intelligent driving system and promoting safer, more efficient driving experiences.

Hesai Technology, a global leader in the lidar industry, surpassed 300,000 units delivered in 2023, solidifying its position as a trusted lidar supplier for intelligent driving applications. With its strong manufacturing capabilities and high product quality, Hesai is poised to support Xiaomi's venture into the automotive market.

Looking ahead, Hesai and Xiaomi are committed to deepening their collaboration, focusing on the "human-vehicle-home ecosystem" strategy. Together, they aim to drive the advancement of intelligent driving technology, expand application areas, and deliver safer, more enjoyable travel experiences to users worldwide.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi is a global technology leader that aims to create a better life for everyone through innovative technology. From smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform to electric vehicles, Xiaomi is dedicated to building products that offer top-notch quality and performance.

About Hesai Technology

Hesai Technology is at the forefront of the global LiDAR industry, specializing in developing high-performance LiDAR solutions for autonomous driving and other applications. With a focus on innovation and quality, Hesai is committed to advancing the field of intelligent driving and enhancing the safety and efficiency of automotive technologies.

SOURCE Hesai Technology