Xinhua issues research reports in South Africa on Xi Jinping's economic thought, CPC's "Second Integration" theory

News provided by

Xinhua News Agency

21 Aug, 2023, 11:06 ET

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New China Research (NCR), the think tank of China's Xinhua News Agency, released in Johannesburg of South Africa on Saturday the English and French versions of two research reports on Xi Jinping's economic thought and the Communist Party of China's (CPC) "Second Integration" theory.

The two reports, which are entitled "Toward Modernity: The Value of Xi Jinping's Economic Thought" and "The 'Second Integration' that Transforms China -- Theoretical Innovation and Practice in Building the Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation," were released by the NCR at the 6th BRICS Media Forum, which began Saturday in Johannesburg.

A seminar was also held to mark the release of the two research reports.

Xi Jinping's economic thought and Xi's major statements on the "Second Integration" are important parts of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They encapsulate the thoughts resulting from the CPC's tireless exploration of humanity's socioeconomic development and modernization, and its promotion of the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and executive chairman of the BRICS Media Forum, said in his keynote speech that the two reports are Xinhua's innovative achievements in the study of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

SOURCE Xinhua News Agency

Also from this source

Šiesty ročník mediálneho fóra BRICS vyzýva na posilnenie mediálneho dialógu pre spoločnú nestrannú budúcnosť

Szóste Forum Medialne BRICS wzywa do wzmocnienia dialogu medialnego na rzecz wspólnej przyszłości pod znakiem bezstronnych informacji

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.