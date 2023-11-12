Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China (Zhejiang) Forum on China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations kicks off E. China's Jinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the 2023 China (Zhejiang) Forum on China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations and China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month kicked off on Wednesday in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The forum, co-sponsored by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, aims to further deepen China-Africa economic, trade and cultural cooperation and exchanges and promote the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Over the past decade, China and Africa have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation, said Gao Yunlong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and chairperson of the ACFIC.

Over the past 20 years, China-Africa partnership has achieved practical results in investment, trade, health, agriculture, energy, education, culture, people-to-people exchanges and many other fields, benefiting both sides. In the future, China and Africa still need to fully tap the potential of market, investment, trade and business opportunities, said Rahamtalla Mohamed Osman Elnor, permanent representative of the African Union in China.

Jinhua is the spearhead of Zhejiang, a foreign trade powerhouse in China, to promote cooperation and exchange with Africa. During the forum, Zhu Chonglie, Party chief of Jinhua, said that Jinhua is willing to accelerate the construction of a world-class dry port, and will focus on key areas such as education, talent, scientific research, cultural tourism, to further promote China-Africa relations.

At the same time, the forum held a concentrated signing ceremony of 26 projects including the Yiwu-Africa small commodity procurement project and Amunet wind power project in Egypt, with a total transaction value reaching 60.19 billion yuan.

In addition, some landmark achievements including the China-Africa Production Capacity Cooperation Development Report (2022-2023) and Jinhua Index on China-Africa trade were also released during the forum.

It is learned that the event has already become an important platform for Zhejiang and even the whole country to exchange and cooperate with Africa.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337104.html

