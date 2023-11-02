Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China (Zhejiang) Forum on China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations to be held in E. China's Jinhua

Xinhua Silk Road

02 Nov, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China (Zhejiang) Forum on China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations and China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month will be held on November 8 in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, the information office of the provincial government told a press conference on October 31.

This year's event, which is in the fifth session, will be co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. It will be attended by more than 20 African government officials as well as embassy and consulate officials in China.

The event consists of 25 activities featuring hot areas of China-Africa cooperation, such as intergovernmental collaboration, trade promotion, capacity cooperation, cross-border e-commerce development, financial services, vocational and technical talent cultivation, film and television cultural development. Of the total, 11 activities have been held, with intended transaction value of economic and trade cooperation reaching 216 million U.S. dollars.

Deals on a batch of projects covering multiple fields such as engineering, investment, and trade are also expected to be signed during the event.

Jinhua is the spearhead of Zhejiang, a foreign trade powerhouse in China, to promote cooperation and exchange with Africa. The value of the city's trade with Africa reached 98.7 billion yuan in 2022, showing a year-on-year increase of 7.2 percent. In the past five years, more than 5,000 African merchants have registered enterprises in Jinhua, and about 30,000 Jinhua businessmen have been doing business in Africa for years.

