Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 Global AI Product and Application Expo held in E China's Suzhou creates buzz on AI development

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

05 Jul, 2023, 08:05 ET

BEIJING, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Global AI Product and Application Expo kicked off on Sunday in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, with more than 200 scholars and entrepreneurs from home and abroad gathering together to follow the trendy topics and cutting-edge development in the AI industry.

Continue Reading
Photo shows that the 2023 Global AI Product and Application Expo kicked off on Sunday in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
Photo shows that the 2023 Global AI Product and Application Expo kicked off on Sunday in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

The expo focused on AI-related fields including industrial vision, industrial software, intelligent networking, biological computing, computing network, meta-universe. The event launched a series of activities such as opening ceremony, main forum, thematic forum, product release platform and technology performance.

"For Suzhou, digital economy provides opportunities that must be seized, and industrial development is the most important foundation and the biggest advantage of Suzhou. Suzhou will, as always, provide the best services and the best conditions for AI talents and enterprises to develop in Suzhou and in its industrial park," said Zhang Qiao, deputy mayor of Suzhou. 

Statistics showed that the output value of AI-related industries in the city amounted to 125 billion yuan in 2022, with an average annual growth of 22.7 percent in the past three years.

At the opening ceremony, China Economic Information Service Jiangsu Branch and Artificial Intelligence Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance jointly released the Annual Report on the Development of a New Generation of Artificial Intelligence (2022-2023), focusing on the development, trends and challenges of AI industry at home and abroad since 2022 and putting forward suggestions on the sustainable of AI development in China.

During the event, 20 major artificial intelligence projects with a total investment of more than 1 billion yuan were contracted to settle in Suzhou Industrial Park, involving industrial software, high-precision sensors, robots and other fields, which will inject strong momentum into the park's AI industry innovation cluster.

Three core awards were also unveiled at the inauguration, namely "Top Ten Innovative Enterprises of the Year of Artificial Intelligence in China", "Top Ten Persons of the Year of Artificial Intelligence in China" and "Gold Prize for Products of Intellectual Expositions", to find and explore talents and value projects in the field of AI in China.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334747.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Shenzhen to build 300 supercharging stations within three years

Xinhua Silk Road: Xinhua-Dingxiang Flange Price Index officially released in N.China's Shanxi Province

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.