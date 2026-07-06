Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 National Road Cycling Championships concludes in Shenyang, Liaoning

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Xinhua Silk Road

Jul 06, 2026, 03:39 ET

BEIJING, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 National Road Cycling Championships & National Youth Road Cycling Championships concluded in Kangping County, Shenyang, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

National cycling elites gathered in Kangping for a race along scenic routes featuring lakes, wetlands, and local culture, in a thrilling test of both speed and endurance.

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2026 National Road Cycling Championships concludes in Shenyang, Liaoning
2026 National Road Cycling Championships concludes in Shenyang, Liaoning

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351201.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

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