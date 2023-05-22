Xinhua Silk Road: 4th Shanghai Y50 Forum held to build Shanghai into hotspot for youth innovation and entrepreneurship

BEIJING, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Shanghai Y50 Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Shanghai Y50 Forum) was held on Saturday in east China's Shanghai, aiming to help build the metropolis into a hotspot for youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

A large number of young innovative entrepreneurs, economists, scientists, and business leaders were invited to participate in the forum to discuss launching more precise measures and achieving more practical results to attract more innovative youth to pursue their dreams in Shanghai.

The 4th Shanghai Y50 Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship kicks off on Saturday in east China's Shanghai.
At the forum themed "Future Industries Lead the Future", the top ten young pioneers of technology entrepreneurship in Shanghai for 2023 were unveiled, who came from sectors such as biomedical, artificial intelligence (AI), information technology, robot manufacturing, integrated circuit research and development.

The city's top ten outstanding cases on innovation and entrepreneurship covering areas like hydrogen energy, intelligent robots, and AI were also announced during the event.

Meanwhile, the "1.0" version digital map of Shanghai's innovation and entrepreneurship was showcased. Serving as a public digital think tank platform, the digital map shows the achievements and trends of innovation and entrepreneurship in Shanghai, shares analysis and research results, and provides digital services.

The top ten training camps for innovation and entrepreneurship in Shanghai were launched at the forum for the first time. The training camps, which are open to young people from China and the rest of the world for registration, integrate entrepreneurship mentorship, closed door meetings, big shot experience sharing, special training, and project roadshows to help young talents get a firm foothold in Shanghai.

A group of government officials made in-depth interpretations of current policies on talent support, industrial development, and scientific and technological innovation during the event.

Initiated from April 2020, the Shanghai Y50 Forum has become a significant platform for young entrepreneurs to exchange cross-sector ideas and display excellent cases. It has also been a key platform for Shanghai to gather wisdom, pool efforts, and promote cooperation to help young people devote themselves to innovation and successful entrepreneurship. 

