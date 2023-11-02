Xinhua Silk Road: 54th Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 54th Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair was held recently in Zhangshu, a county-level city in east China's Jiangxi Province.

More than 10,000 pharmaceutical manufacturers participated in the fair, making the turnover exceed 13.3 billion yuan on the opening day.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 54th Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair held in Zhangshu, a county-level city in east China's Jiangxi Province on October 19.
Themed on inheritance and innovation, the fair has organized 19 activities including exhibitions, forums, and cultural events.

During the fair, a pharmaceutical industry investment promotion conference was also held in Zhangshu, covering biomedical R&D and manufacturing, medical devices, traditional Chinese medicines prepared in ready-to-use forms and pharmaceutical cold chain logistics and other industries, with 16 projects valuing 6.862 billion yuan signed on the spot.

By attaching more importance to the concept of digital transformation, the online version of the fair was also launched, providing various services for participants including online trading, online booth, live broadcast, online docking, and real-time data, which attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors and showcased more than 10,000 products on the platform.

As a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) capital, Zhangshu has continued to integrate superior resources and promote the optimization and upgrading of the TCM industry. At present, Zhangshu has 427 pharmaceutical enterprises, with a total traditional Chinese medicinal herbs planting area over 33,333 hectares.

