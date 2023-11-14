Xinhua Silk Road: China pushes forward preservation, inheritance and promotion of Yangtze River culture

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

14 Nov, 2023, 05:45 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese cities along the basin of the Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, including Nanjing, Chongqing, and Wuhan, have striven to seize the opportunities for cultural development of the Yangtze River and actively pushed forward the protection, inheritance and promotion of the Yangtze River culture in recent years.

As one of the cradles of the Chinese civilization, Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, holds a unique position as a key area for protecting, inheriting, and carrying forward the Yangtze River culture.

On November 9, a symposium on promoting the cultural development of the Yangtze River was held in Nanjing.

At the symposium, the China-Yangtze River Cultural Development City Index Report for 2023 and a blue book on the cultural development of the Yangtze River from 2022 to 2023 were unveiled.

It is learned that Chongqing, Wuhan, Nanchang and Jiujiang have also quickened their space to preserve, pass on, and promote the culture of the Yangtze River by focusing on cultural relics and heritage preservation, and ecological restoration and civilization construction.

In order to promote the integration and symbiosis of humanity and economy, the provinces and cities along the Yangtze River have taken a raft of measures to continuously transform ecological resources into economic wealth while protecting environment.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337160.html

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: China pushes forward preservation, inheritance and promotion of Yangtze River culture

Chinese cities along the basin of the Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, including Nanjing, Chongqing, and Wuhan, have striven to seize...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu brand TingHua makes a splash at 2023 Business & Philanthropy Forum in Singapore

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu brand TingHua makes a splash at 2023 Business & Philanthropy Forum in Singapore

Chinese baijiu brand TingHua impressed participants of the 2023 Business & Philanthropy Forum held from November 9 to 10 in Singapore with its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.