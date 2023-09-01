Xinhua Silk Road: China's Dehua white porcelain stages exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany as part of efforts to go global

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

01 Sep, 2023, 09:18 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 3-day exhibition for over 90 pieces of Dehua white porcelain, also known in French as "Blanc de Chine," kicked off recently at the Stadthaus in Frankfurt, Germany.

The porcelain pieces on display produced in Dehua County include art porcelain, household porcelain, craft porcelain and other high-quality white porcelain products.

Continue Reading
Photo shows Huang Wenjie, Dehua County's Party chief at Frankfurt Dehua white porcelain exhibition
Photo shows Huang Wenjie, Dehua County's Party chief at Frankfurt Dehua white porcelain exhibition

Located in East China's coastal province of Fujian, Dehua is famous for its centuries-old legacy of white porcelain production. Dehua ceramics were exported overseas during as early as the Song Dynasty and the Yuan Dynasty. 

Huang Wenjie, Dehua County's Party chief, told Xinhua during an interview that since January this year, Dehua County has worked closely with China Economic Information Service and launched a series of activities such as exhibitions, cultural exchanges and business cooperation represented by Dehua white porcelain in more than 20 countries and regions around the world so as to expand Dehua porcelain international influence.

Before then, Dehua has successively held special exhibitions in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and other countries, and set up three Dehua white porcelain promotion and exhibition centers in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Malacca, which not only promoted foreign trade, but also strengthened people-to-people exchanges and enhanced the brand image of Dehua as the world's porcelain capital.

The output value of Dehua ceramic products exceeded 50 billion yuan in 2022, achieving an average annual growth of 11.7 percent since the start of the five-year action plan for the leapfrog development of Dehua ceramic industry in 2018. 

Huang also pointed out that Dehua strives to build a ceramic industrial cluster of 100 billion yuan by 2027 through expanding international influence, enhancing process innovation and market competitiveness.

It is learned that the annual output value of Dehua ceramics has reached 50.2 billion yuan, of which the export output value hit 30.1 billion yuan, accounting for 60 percent of the county's ceramic output value, and the products are exported to more than 190 countries and regions, making it one of the largest ceramic handicraft production and export bases in China.

Regarding further expanding overseas markets, Huang said that in addition to Dehua white porcelain international tour exhibition, this year, the county will hold Dehua international ceramic culture week in September 19-25.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335898.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199847/d7cbc883d6514901842ec54495bd8bea.jpg

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Dehua white porcelain stages exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany as part of efforts to go global

Xinhua Silk Road : Shenyang, dans le nord-est de la Chine, veut devenir la capitale de l'aviron

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.