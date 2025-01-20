Xinhua Silk Road: China's Lijiang ideal destination for sojourn tourism

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Jan 20, 2025, 03:36 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lijiang City, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes. Over the years, it has emerged as a sought-after destination for sojourn tourism, offering tourists an opportunity to deeply engage with local life and traditions.

Thanks to the local government's rural revitalization initiative, Puji Village, a traditional ethnic settlement in Lijiang famous for its charming stone streets, picturesque courtyards, and unique cafes, has developed homestays, agritourism, and stargazing tours, drawing new residents from cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and beyond.

These "new villagers" actively engage in local activities, from farming to cultural practices like the Dongba blessing and Naxi music performances. In addition, Puji Village regularly hosts unique festivals, offering "new villagers" a chance to celebrate with local residents and experience the joy of the festivities.

For those seeking artistic inspiration, the Sunshine 100 Snow Mountain Art Village provides an ideal retreat. With over 10,000 square meters of public cultural space, the art village provides artists with a vast platform to nurture creativity and foster collaboration.

By blending stunning natural landscapes with profound cultural traditions, Lijiang has firmly established itself as an ideal destination for sojourn tourism, offering visitors a harmonious balance of relaxation and cultural enrichment.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/344015.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

