Xinhua Silk Road: China's Tianjin, Jilin and Guangdong unveil joint proposal to deepen exchanges and cooperation in agriculture

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd China International Agricultural Trade Fair recently kicked off in northern China's Tianjin Municipality. During the event, Tianjin Municipality, Jilin Province and Guangdong Province jointly released the proposal on deepening exchanges and cooperation in agriculture.

According to the proposal, the three regions will focus on key areas such as information sharing, standard setting, and market connectivity, with the aim of improving cooperation mechanisms and exploring new models for cross-regional development in agriculture.

In the future, the three regions will dynamically draw industry maps and break down data barriers in the monitoring of agricultural product market prices across regional markets, and harness data to empower corporate decision-making, better match supply and demand, and ensure the smooth and efficient flow of agricultural products.

Efforts will also be made to promote the inter-regional flow of key production factors such as technology, capital, and data.

By leveraging the factor resource trading platforms of the three regions and the policy advantages of pilot free trade zones and bonded areas, the three regions will work together to reduce the costs of factor mobility and innovation, and boost market vitality.

