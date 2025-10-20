Xinhua Silk Road: China's Tianjin, Jilin and Guangdong unveil joint proposal to deepen exchanges and cooperation in agriculture

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Oct 20, 2025, 04:14 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd China International Agricultural Trade Fair recently kicked off in northern China's Tianjin Municipality. During the event, Tianjin Municipality, Jilin Province and Guangdong Province jointly released the proposal on deepening exchanges and cooperation in agriculture.

According to the proposal, the three regions will focus on key areas such as information sharing, standard setting, and market connectivity, with the aim of improving cooperation mechanisms and exploring new models for cross-regional development in agriculture.

Continue Reading

In the future, the three regions will dynamically draw industry maps and break down data barriers in the monitoring of agricultural product market prices across regional markets, and harness data to empower corporate decision-making, better match supply and demand, and ensure the smooth and efficient flow of agricultural products.

Efforts will also be made to promote the inter-regional flow of key production factors such as technology, capital, and data.

By leveraging the factor resource trading platforms of the three regions and the policy advantages of pilot free trade zones and bonded areas, the three regions will work together to reduce the costs of factor mobility and innovation, and boost market vitality.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347960.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Financial Street Forum annual conference to be held on Oct. 27-30 in Beijing

The annual conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 will be held on October 27-30 in Beijing. Over 400 delegates from more than 30 countries and...
Xinhua Silk Road: Linyi de Shandong promete construir un centro logístico y comercial internacional

Xinhua Silk Road: Linyi de Shandong promete construir un centro logístico y comercial internacional

El 10 de octubre se inauguró en el centro comercial Linyi de la provincia costera oriental China de Shandong la tercera Conferencia Internacional de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Agriculture

Agriculture

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics