Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu brand Fenjiu sponsors golf game in Canada

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Annual Canadian Parent-Child Cup, sponsored by China's reputed baijiu brand Fenjiu, has recently been held at Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course in British Columbia, Canada.

As a renowned traditional Chinese baijiu brand, Fenjiu represents the pursuit of a high-quality lifestyle. This event received strong support from Fenjiu, perfectly showcasing the alignment of quality, values, and spirit between Fenjiu and the game of golf.

Photo shows that the Third Annual Canadian Parent-Child Cup sponsored by Fenjiu Group is held at Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course in British Columbia, Canada. (Photo provided by Fenjiu International)

The game attracted numerous families, adopting a two-person team format with various competition styles, including alternate shot and best ball, with several awards presented to the winners.

At the event, LP Wine, the official distributor of Fenjiu in Vancouver, presented a variety of classic Fenjiu products and provided generous prizes for the awarding banquet.

Mr. Liu, Director of LP Wine, expressed his sincere gratitude to the organizers, participants, and staff, and provided an in-depth introduction to the rich history and culture of Fenjiu.

In recent years, Fenjiu has actively organized and participated in numerous overseas tasting events, Chinese community activities, and art exhibitions in Canada, aiming to build communication platforms for cultural exchanges.

As the first Chinese baijiu brand to enter the Canadian market, Fenjiu has already been listed with the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) and has become one of the most popular and best-selling Chinese liquors in Canada.

This golf game not only enhanced Fenjiu's reputation and recognition but also provided participants with a deeper understanding of its culture and history. The event showcased the perfect harmony between the high-quality lifestyle promoted by both golf and the Fenjiu brand.

