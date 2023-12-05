Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye promotes int'l cooperation on supply chains

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an official partner of the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye is dedicated to facilitating the formation of an open international cooperation platform and promoting the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Kicked off on Nov. 28 in Beijing, the CISCE contains five exhibition areas featuring supply chains for the smart vehicle, green agriculture, clean energy, healthy living and digital technology industries, among which Wuliangye's booth was set in the exhibition area on green agriculture.

The booth features the entire industrial system of Chinese Baijiu, displaying the production chain from seeds to liquor, the industrial supply chain from packaging to logistics, and the two-way chain between consumption and service based on the multidimensional network covering both domestic and overseas markets.

In addition, the Chinese Baijiu producer has managed to apply interactive devices at the booth, which renders immersive experience about the unique charm of the company's liquor products, allowing visitors at the event to learn more about industry and culture related to Chinese Baijiu. The booth received wide attention at the expo, leading to opportunities for future cooperation.

Focusing on the core links, key technologies, products and integrated development of agricultural industrial chains, green agriculture is one of the major topics discussed at the CISCE. In this sense, Wuliangye has made practical efforts in building a production system that facilitates green, low-carbon and circular development, providing a reference for liquor-making enterprises in terms of promoting the stability of agricultural industrial chains.

As a national-recognized green factory and one of the first enterprises in the industry to execute green designs, Wuliangye has been taking firm steps on prioritizing ecological benefits and green development. Through building ecological industrial parks and sticking to providing ecological products, the company has achieved ecological production at a full scale.

So far, the liquor maker has built a standardized production base of grains used for liquor-making, which covers a land area of 1.15 million mu (about 76,666.67 hectares). It is expected that the base will be upgraded to 2 million mu by 2025, promoting quality, income increase and sustainable development of local agriculture and supporting high-quality development of China's liquor industry.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337479.html

