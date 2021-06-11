Xinhua Silk Road: Clean Energy Strait Summit kicks off on Thu. in SE. China's Fujian Zhangzhou

Themed on "accelerate the construction of maritime Fujian and build a modern energy system", this summit aims to discuss and explore China's clean energy development path, offshore wind power development prospects, and Zhangzhou's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for offshore wind power construction under the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals in a bid to promote local energy transformation and high-quality economic development.

Wang Jinzu, deputy secretary of the CPC Zhangzhou Municipal Committee, expressed hope that more entrepreneurs and investors could pay attention to Zhangzhou and run business in Zhangzhou so as to bring the upstream and downstream wind power industries to Zhangzhou and help the city accelerate the development of the whole industry chain of offshore wind power.

According to Wang, the city will spare no efforts to provide best policies, deliver better services, and joins hands with investors to create a bright future for the clean energy industry.

At the summit, Zhangzhou Municipal Government clinched about 12 strategic cooperation agreements with domestic well-known enterprises and institutions on clean energy cooperation.

It is learned that in the future, the city will continue making efforts to further promote the development of new energy industry and aims to bring the output value of the industry to 50 billion yuan by 2025.

Besides, Zhangzhou will go to any length to build itself into an important clean energy base in the country's southeast coast, inject ceaseless clean energy into high-quality development, and help achieve China's goal of peaking carbon emission by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/322092.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road