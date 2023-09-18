Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Jiangsu Lianyungang holds China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

18 Sep, 2023, 21:29 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum was held Friday in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, with some 500 representatives from 29 countries and regions gathering at the coastal city, sharing insights on further advancing the high-quality development of the China-Europe Railway Express while expanding cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, cultural exchanges, and land-sea connectivity.

Continue Reading

As one of the events marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the forum has witnessed the launch of the China Railway Express (CR Express) website, a portal that will not only serve as an important window for getting China-Europe Railway Express information but also provide extra support for enterprises that use China-Europe Railway Express services.

As a flagship project and a landmark brand of the BRI, the China-Europe Railway Express has injected new impetus to regional economic development and ensured the stability of international industrial and supply chains, experts noted.

Themed "Deepening Interconnectivity and Promoting Win-Win Cooperation," the forum was hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Transport, the General Administration of Customs, China State Railway Group and a number of local governments.

It is noted that Jiangsu is one of the earliest provinces in China to launch China-Europe Railway Express. Data shows that 1,504 trips were made in the first eight months of this year, in which a record high of 214 trips were made in August alone.

Located in central coastal area of China, Lianyungang is the eastern terminal of the 10,900-km-long New Eurasian Land Bridge, an international passageway linking the Pacific and the Atlantic. As a strong fulcrum of the Belt and Road cooperation, Lianyungang undertakes important projects such as the China-Kazakhstan Logistics Cooperation Base and SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336128.html 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Las salchichas rojas de Harbin prosperan gracias a la innovación y la transformación digital

Xinhua Silk Road: Las salchichas rojas de Harbin prosperan gracias a la innovación y la transformación digital

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.