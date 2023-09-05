Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's ancient city Quanzhou injects new vitality into World Heritage sites, inducing more tourists

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

05 Sep, 2023, 22:02 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been two years since "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List on July 25, 2021, and a series of celebration activities were held recently in Quanzhou City in east China's Fujian Province.

Continue Reading

Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the ancient Maritime Silk Road, particularly in the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) when numerous ships came and left day and night for trade. Merchants from all over the world made statues and temples in the city to pray for flourishing business. In turn, these constructions made Quanzhou an architecturally diverse and exciting city.

The inscribed cultural property, comprising 22 sites of historic administrative buildings, religious buildings and statues such as the Luoyang Bridge and Fu Wen Temple, speaks of the contributions China made to a prosperous global maritime trade.

To celebrate the second anniversary of the addition of the cultural heritage sites to the World Cultural Heritage List, musical performances of Nanyin, a traditional musical performing art prevailing in southern Fujian and one of the oldest existing musical forms in China, were staged at the Fu Wen Temple. Classic Nanyin songs, after modern adaptation, became cheerful yet retained its rustic and simple melodies, livening up the centuries-old architecture and winning rounds of applause.

The performances were part of a special musical season event held from the end of July to mid August to boost development of Quanzhou as a model city for World Heritage protection and utilization.

Yao Ying, initiator of the musical event, expected the combination of internationalized music, arts, and local culture to better showcase the inclusiveness of Quanzhou as the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

Home to globally famous World Heritage sites, Quanzhou has seen booming tourism. In the first half, the city received a total of 38.16 million domestic and foreign tourist visits, up 49.4 percent year on year, with tourism revenue adding up to 43.18 billion yuan, surging 60.8 percent year on year. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335926.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua white porcelain holds strong appeal for int'l attention

Xinhua Silk Road : Une ville du nord-est de la Chine accueille un événement international d'aviron de haut niveau pour élaborer une marque de régate influente

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.