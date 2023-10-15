Xinhua Silk Road: Fengxin County in E. China's Jiangxi celebrates bountiful harvest of kiwifruit

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

15 Oct, 2023, 22:03 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of cultural and tourism activities including folk performances, fruit picking and live-streaming sales have been kicked off in Fengxin County in east China's Jiangxi Province to celebrate bountiful harvest of kiwifruit.

On the opening night of the cultural festival, visitors enjoyed spectacular performances, traditional dragon lantern shows, and strolled through the night market, fully immersing themselves in the vibrant local life of the county.

Continue Reading
Photo shows that tourists pick kiwifruit at a kiwifruit plant base in Chengxia village of Chian Town in Fengxin County. (Photo by Deng Jiangang)
Photo shows that tourists pick kiwifruit at a kiwifruit plant base in Chengxia village of Chian Town in Fengxin County. (Photo by Deng Jiangang)
Aerial photo shows ten thousand mu of ecological kiwifruit base of Chian Town in Fengxin County. (Photo by Deng Jiangang)
Aerial photo shows ten thousand mu of ecological kiwifruit base of Chian Town in Fengxin County. (Photo by Deng Jiangang)

In mid-autumn, under the lush vines in the kiwi picking garden, large kiwis hang from the branches, emitting a wave of fragrance. Both fruit farmers and tourists wander through the garden for picking, filling the air with ongoing laughters.

To continuously promote and build the brand of kiwifruit culture, the county has planned and held kiwifruit cultural and tourism activities since 2018, leveraging the activities to stimulate the consumption and enhance the city's reputation and popularity.

In nearly a month ahead, focusing on the bountiful harvest of kiwifruits, towns in the county will host various activities to demonstrate unique culture and folk customs, such as agricultural experience and folklore ceremonies to attract visitors.

Fengxin County is known as the "Home of Chinese Kiwifruit", surrounded by mountains on three sides, distinct four seasons, ample sunlight, and abundant rainfall. All these contribute to the fine texture, soft and juicy taste of kiwifruits. Currently, the county has a kiwi planting area of 95,000 mu.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336461.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Huai'an, UNESCO creative city of gastronomy, explores innovative dev. of food industry via premier regional food expo

Xinhua Silk Road: Huai'an, UNESCO creative city of gastronomy, explores innovative dev. of food industry via premier regional food expo

In east China-located Huai'an, a premier food expo in northern Yangtze River Delta kicked off on Thursday, gathering experts from home and abroad to...
Xinhua Silk Road : Rapport sur l'indice mondial de vitalité de la mode pour renforcer la construction des villes des centres de consommation internationaux

Xinhua Silk Road : Rapport sur l'indice mondial de vitalité de la mode pour renforcer la construction des villes des centres de consommation internationaux

L'indice mondial de l'industrie de la mode - Rapport sur l'indice de vitalité de la semaine de la mode 2022 a été officiellement dévoilé à Shanghai...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.