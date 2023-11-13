Xinhua Silk Road: Financial Street Forum annual conference conveys broad confidence for China's opening up, cooperation to the world

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

13 Nov, 2023, 04:57 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 has conveyed broad confidence for China's opening up and cooperation to the world, the participating experts at home and abroad widely believe. 

Experts attending the conference generally believed strengthening financial opening-up and cooperation serves as an important vehicle to boost economic development results sharing and win-win cooperation.

This year's conference, which was concluded on November 10, saw many inspiring topics over trade, economic and financial cooperation discussed and achieving common prosperity requires all parties to place focus on long-term cooperation, said David M. Rubenstein, co-founder of Carlyle Group. 

Advancing multilateral cooperation in global financial markets and maintaining stability and sufficiency in capital and liquidity to bolster the real economy is in greater need currently, noted Manuela V. Ferro, World Bank East Asia and Pacific Vice-President, in a video speech, calling for establishing more stable global governance mechanisms and systems to tackle challenges of multiple aspects and thoroughly leveraging the role of capital to create more jobs to revive the economy.

London is the world's biggest offshore Renminbi trading center and the City of London is willing to further foster via the Financial Street Forum Sino-UK cooperation and communication and strengthen cooperation with Chinese institutions in sustainable development and green finance, held Nicholas Lyons, Lord Mayor of the City of London.

During the summit dialogue session, Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), Masaaki Shirakawa, former Japanese central bank governor, and Christian Noyer, former French central bank governor, talked via video links about the missions and paradigms of central banks and shared insights over China's active financial opening up.

Yin Yong, the mayor of Beijing, said at the closing speech that Chinese financial regulators' remarks during the conference manifest the firm attitude of China to further integrate into the global economy, steadily widen the institutional opening up in financial sector and improve cross-border investment and financing facilitation.

By probing into trending and edge-cutting problems, the conference provides new wisdom and beneficial references for the world financial community to cooperate and strive for win-win development, Yin said.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337135.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Bailian Group leads large retail purchasers to grasp development opportunities at CIIE

Xinhua Silk Road: Bailian Group leads large retail purchasers to grasp development opportunities at CIIE

The Signing Ceremony of Procurement of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of Shanghai Trading Group was held in Shanghai on Wednesday afternoon as one...

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China (Zhejiang) Forum on China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations kicks off E. China's Jinhua

The opening ceremony of the 2023 China (Zhejiang) Forum on China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations and China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.