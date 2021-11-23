Xinhua Silk Road: Gao'an City in E.China's Jiangxi shows traditional Chinese blue and white porcelain art

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Nov 23, 2021, 04:45 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Yichun Cultural Tourism Industry Development Conference was held last Saturday in Gao'an City, east China's Jiangxi Province. At the Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, ceramic artists are showing the traditional Chinese ceramics for visitors.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324989.html

An artist shows plastic forming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.
An artist shows plastic forming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.
An artist shows trimming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.
An artist shows trimming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.
An artist shows painting, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.
An artist shows painting, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.
An artist shows plastic forming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021. An artist shows trimming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021. An artist shows painting, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: SW. China's Pu'er City becomes golden growing...

Xinhua Silk Road: Forum on the Development of New Energy Vehicle...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics