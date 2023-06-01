Xinhua Silk Road: Global co-op highlighted in tour of Chinese herbs firm to Indonesian embassy in China

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

01 Jun, 2023, 05:35 ET

BEIJING, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A tour to the Indonesian embassy in China by representatives from Zhejiang Longevity Valley Botanical Co., Ltd. cast a spot light on the rising importance of cooperation and communication in the era of globalization.

Recently, a delegation of Longevity Valley paid a visit to the Indonesian embassy in China and exchanged views on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry-related cooperation between China and Indonesia.

Continue Reading
Photo shows Dino Kusnadi and Li Zhenyu in the Indonesian embassy in China.
Photo shows Dino Kusnadi and Li Zhenyu in the Indonesian embassy in China.

Dino Kusnadi, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indonesian embassy in China, said TCM industry attracted broad attention in China-Indonesia trade and cultural exchange and related cooperation is one of the sectors that are closely focused onin the regional comprehensive economic corridor construction in Indonesia.

Dino Kusnadi expected businesses from the two countries to make greater achievements in traditional medical cooperation, saying that Indonesians are particularly familiar with TCM and the traditional medical sector of Indonesia has been profoundly affected by traditional Chinese medical theories.

China also has lots of knowledge and records on traditional Indonesian herbal medicine and spices, part of which were absorbed into TCM and used for more than 1,000 years, added Dino Kusnadi.

When talking about medical treatment based on combination of modern and traditional medical science, the general manager of Longevity Valley Li Zhenyu said Longevity Valley is vigorously employing advanced modern medical technology and clinical research means to improve the effect of TCM products.

The Chinese medicinal herbs producer has concentrated on fostering global application as well as selection, cultivation, manufacturing and research of TCM and improved strains of edible and medicinal mushrooms in recent years.

By actively participating in Belt and Road Initiative-related international cooperation, Longevity Valley communicated and cooperated with partners in countries including Indonesia. It brought its research achievements on rare and precious Chinese medicinal herbs such as glossy ganoderma and dendrobium officinale to Indonesian peers for joint research.

After over 40 years of hard work, Longevity Valley has established a set of technologies system covering breeding, cultivation, deep processing, pharmacological research, clinical trials and standards setting of Chinese medicinal herbs.

Owning more than 533.33 ha. of standardized and organic cultivation bases, it has won organic certification from the EU, the U.S., and Japan for its self-cultivated 10 new improved varieties of glossy ganoderma, dendrobium officinale and saffron.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334368.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

