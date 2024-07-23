Xinhua Silk Road: Heat-relieving iced rice in E. China's Fujian drives latest consumption craze in hot summer

BEIJING, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While people from all over the country are still enjoying steaming hot rice, the iced rice from Changle District in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province has attracted numerous diners with its unique refreshing taste.

With the arrival of the scorching heat, this heat-relieving food rooted in Changle has not only gained popularity domestically but also spread overseas, becoming a new favorite for summer delicacies.

Photo shows the iced rice from Changle District in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province. (Source: Changle District)

Located in the Kuiqiao Night Market of Changle District, the Liangliang Iced Rice Restaurant is always packed by 4 pm every day. Here, the iced rice, with its sweet glutinous rice, clear sugar water, refreshing shaved ice, sweet fruits, and crispy peanuts, has won unanimous praise from diners.

"Since the arrival of summer, many local people and tourists come to eat iced rice, and there are many takeout orders. We can sell more than 1,000 bowls of iced rice every day," said the person in charge of the restaurant.

With the opening of the Fuzhou Metro Line 6, the popularity of Changle iced rice has further increased, becoming the "internet celebrity" food of the night market.

The person in charge of the Liangliang Iced Rice Restaurant said that they have specially consulted the senior people in the countryside for the skills of cooking to ensure that every mouthful of iced rice is full of chewiness and sweetness.

With the change of public taste, iced rice made from taro paste and sago instead of rice has also become a rising star, favored by young people. And the ice water, as the exclusive secret recipe of each iced rice restaurant, is the indispensable ingredient.

Changle is not only a domestic tourist destination but also a hometown of many overseas Chinese. Iced rice not only makes domestic tourists yearn for it but also has been taken to the United States, Spain, and other countries.

Iced rice, with its unique refreshing taste and profound cultural heritage, has not only set off a heat-dispelling craze in the summer in China but also shown the endless charm of Chinese cuisine internationally.

