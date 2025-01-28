Xinhua Silk Road: Hunan TV's Spring Festival Gala showcases diverse intangible cultural heritage

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Jan 28, 2025, 07:59 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just eight-minute intangible cultural heritage segment of Hunan TV's Spring Festival Gala, which was broadcast on Jan. 23, the audience was taken on a journey through a lively riverside street -- Hejie, where they were enchanted by the lingering melodies of Changde sixian (Changde Silk String) and Changde Gaoqiang (high pitched tune) opera. More than 20 intangible cultural heritage items such as Changde Lei Cha, Hemp Paintings and Banban Dragon Lantern were feasts for the eyes, unfolding a stunning scroll of intangible cultural heritage. This was the quintessential flavor of Spring Festival in China! Just experience the unique charm of the first World Intangible Cultural Heritage-themed Spring Festival Gala on Hunan Satellite TV.

Continue Reading

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/344237.html

 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Lijiang ideal destination for sojourn tourism

Lijiang City, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes. Over the years,...
Xinhua Silk Road:El productor chino de baijiu Wuliangye lanza un nuevo anuncio en 3D en Times Square

Xinhua Silk Road:El productor chino de baijiu Wuliangye lanza un nuevo anuncio en 3D en Times Square

El principal fabricante de baijiu de China, Wuliangye, lanzó un nuevo anuncio en 3D en Times Square de Nueva York, Estados Unidos, enviando el...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics