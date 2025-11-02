Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l guests immerse in Chinese baijiu culture

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chishui River Forum was held in Maotai Town of Guizhou Province in southwest China on October 28 with the theme of "Interweaving Harmony", attracting nearly 400 participants from home and abroad, including representatives of renowned liquor companies and industry experts, to jointly explore the sustainable development of the global liquor industry.

Following the forum, international guests explored the Moutai Chinese Liquor Culture City on October 29. After learning about the rich heritage of Chinese baijiu, they spoke highly of the iconic beverage.

