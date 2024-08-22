Xinhua Silk Road: Italy-based olive oil company works with renowned university to promote sustainable development

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy-based olive oil company Salov has recently announced that it has joined SDA Bocconi University's Sustainability Lab as an active partner, marking a significant step of the company toward realizing the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a prominent university in Italy and throughout the world, SDA Bocconi University has not only excelled in academic research and teaching, but also become a leader in the field of sustainability. Together with Salov, the two sides will investigate and implement novel avenues for sustainable development.

Salov participates in several initiatives through the Sustainability Lab of the Sustainable Operations and Supply Chain Monitor Department of SDA Bocconi University. The lab is expected to be identified as a contributor to various scientific outputs.

As a company who has long been dedicated to sustainable solutions, Salov has made noteworthy contributions to social responsibility, resource efficiency and environmental protection, and has been referenced in an academic publication, confirming the contribution to SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure, and SDG 17 on partnerships for the goals.

Deeper collaboration between the two sides will take place in a variety of areas in the future. Both organizations will leverage their unique advantages and assets to advance and put into practice the idea of sustainable development while contributing to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Such collaboration not only demonstrates the shared commitment to sustainable development between Salov and SDA Bocconi University, but also establishes a new standard for collaboration between international business bodies and academic institutions. It is believed that more achievements will be made through joined efforts among various parties, as the development momentum of global sustainable development remains vibrant and strong.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341699.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road