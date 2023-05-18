Xinhua Silk Road: Northeast Asia Finance Conference 2023 opens in Shenyang to discuss new trend of financial development

BEIJING, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast Asia Finance Conference 2023 kicked off on Wednesday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, with experts, scholars and business representatives from financial institutions at home and abroad discussing latest development in financial industry and measures for financial cooperation.

The Northeast Asia Finance Conference 2023 kicked off on May 17 in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
Themed on "accelerating the construction of regional finance center and building the growth pole of revitalization and development in northeast China", the conference released the "index for core area of regional financial center in northeast China" and launched "Liaoning and Shenyang financiers" selection activity.

During the conference, a series of activities have also been held including investment promotion, release of newly formulated business rules, launch of green finance research project, and others.

Shenyang has always prioritized the financial development as an important strategic choice, and  developed it self as the investment, financing and innovation center of northeast China and the hub of financial resource allocation of China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor in a bid to build the growth pole for revitalization of northeast China, said Lyu Zhicheng, Mayor of Shenyang.

Northeast Asia, with its rich natural resources and broad market potential, has a broad space for  deepening regional financial cooperation, said Jing Ruyue, secretary-general of Xinhua News Agency, adding that the conference will build a new bridge for win-win regional financial and economic cooperation and form a regular cooperation mechanism.

It is noted that by the end of 2022, a total of 26 financial institutions have registered to set regional headquarters, specialized institutions and service centers in Liaoning, providing high-quality services and strong support for the economic and trade cooperation between Liaoning and Northeast Asian countries.

The conference was co-hosted by Shenyang Municipal People's Government, Liaoning Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, Liaoning Branch of Xinhua News Agency and China Economic Information Service (CEIS). 

