Xinhua Silk Road: Photo exhibition kicks off in Lima to highlight China-Latin America Belt & Road co-op

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Nov 22, 2024, 02:02 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A thematic photo exhibition was inaugurated in Lima, capital of Peru, on Friday to showcase the latest China-Latin America pragmatic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Open to the public during the Annual Meeting on China-Peru Belt and Road Pragmatic Cooperation, the photo exhibition features over 30 images showcasing the fruitful outcomes of the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Latin American countries, covering various areas including connectivity, trade, investment and cultural exchange.

Continue Reading
Guests look at photos at the photo exhibition inaugurated during the Annual Meeting on China-Peru Belt and Road Pragmatic Cooperation held in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Guests look at photos at the photo exhibition inaugurated during the Annual Meeting on China-Peru Belt and Road Pragmatic Cooperation held in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Since 2013 when the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, great momentum and enormous potential have been spotted in related cooperation between China and Latin American countries, adding new impetus to bilateral economic development and improvement of peoples' well-being.

As an endeavor that cast light on resilience and vitality of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the photo exhibition drew 100-plus attendees from governmental departments, enterprises, media, and think tanks from China and Latin American countries.

The photo exhibition was held by China Economic Information Service, Latin America Regional Office of Xinhua News Agency and the Belt and Road Portal.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343028.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Die „Harmony Global Tour" der chinesischen Baijiu-Marke Wuliangye führt in die USA und nach Peru, um den Austausch zwischen den verschiedenen Kulturen zu fördern

Xinhua Silk Road: Die „Harmony Global Tour" der chinesischen Baijiu-Marke Wuliangye führt in die USA und nach Peru, um den Austausch zwischen den verschiedenen Kulturen zu fördern

Wuliangye, ein führender chinesischer Baijiu-Hersteller, gab ein Konzert in Washington, D.C. und nahm kürzlich am 2024 Fortune Global Forum in New...
Xinhua Silk Road : le « Harmony Global Tour » de la marque chinoise de baijiu Wuliangye entre aux États-Unis et au Pérou pour stimuler les échanges entre des civilisations différentes

Xinhua Silk Road : le « Harmony Global Tour » de la marque chinoise de baijiu Wuliangye entre aux États-Unis et au Pérou pour stimuler les échanges entre des civilisations différentes

Wuliangye, l'un des principaux fabricants chinois de baijiu, a organisé un concert à Washington, D.C. et s'est présenté au 2024 Fortune Global Forum, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Art

Art

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics