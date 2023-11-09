Xinhua Silk Road: Potash fertilizer project of Asia-potash International listed in Belt and Road case study

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

09 Nov, 2023, 02:54 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The potash fertilizer project of Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. in Laos is listed in a book compiling 36 Belt and Road cooperation projects conducted by Chinese enterprises.

Continue Reading
Photo shows the potash production plant of Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou) Co.,Ltd. in Laos.
Photo shows the potash production plant of Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou) Co.,Ltd. in Laos.

The compilation, generated by a case study jointly conducted by the Research Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), and China Economic Information Service (CEIS), was presented during the Thematic Forum on Think Tank Exchange of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation earlier held in Beijing.

Located in Khammuan province in central Laos, the potash fertilizer project enjoys advantageous location as it is adjacent to Highway 13, an important transportation artery that runs through Laos and connects Cambodia and Vietnam. Highway 13 also leads to Vientiane in the north and connects the project with the China-Laos Railway.

Asia-potash International kicked off the 1 million-tonne potash fertilizer re-construction and expansion project, the first of its kind in Laos in April of 2020, which was completed after 17 months. 

The company currently holds 214.8 square kilometers of potash mining rights and 48.5 square kilometers of potash prospecting rights in Khammuan province, which could be converted to 1 billion tonnes of pure potassium chloride resources, making it the largest in Asia in terms of potash resource count.

The company strives to achieve a production capacity of 5 million tonnes by 2025 to become a world-class potash supplier, and will further expand to a capacity of 7-10 million tonns/year in the future upon market demand.

The company also initiated a project of the Asia-Potash International Smart Industrial Park in 2022 including a potash fertilizer industrial park and a non-potash industrial park to help promote industrialization in Laos.

The potash fertilizer industrial park is expected to bring in more projects, creating income and jobs for the local community while the non-potash industrial park would better utilize the associated resources of the Lao potash mine, integrate other advantageous resources such as coal and bauxite, and help develop other chemical projects to promote the industrialization of the country.

Along with project investment and construction, the company actively fulfills corporate social responsibility, carrying out poverty alleviation projects, setting up education funds, assisting infrastructure construction, developing modern agriculture, among others, to support Lao development, which is highly recognized by the government and the public.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337004.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye shines at 6th CIIE to embrace new opportunities for international cooperation

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye shines at 6th CIIE to embrace new opportunities for international cooperation

Leading Chinese Baijiu maker Wuliangye actively participated in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which kicked off last Sunday in...
Xinhua Silk Road: N. China's Suning thrives with e-commerce

Xinhua Silk Road: N. China's Suning thrives with e-commerce

In recent years, Suning County in north China's Hebei Province has vigorously implemented the strategy of developing through e-commerce, with open...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.