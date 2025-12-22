Xinhua Silk Road: Hainan FTP vows to further optimize business environment

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) has taken measures to continue optimizing its business environment in a bid to further enhance the development of a high-standard FTP.

Hainan regards the business environment as the productivity, vitality and core competitiveness of the Hainan FTP, said Ren Duanping, director of Hainan Provincial Department of Business Environment Development, at a Hainan FTP promotion event held recently in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The photo shows that Ren Duanping, director of Hainan Provincial Department of Business Environment Development, delivers a speech at a Hainan FTP promotion event held recently in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The province adheres to the demand orientation of enterprises and the public, focuses on integrated institutional innovation, expands opening-up, and builds a policy and institutional system and an efficient enterprise service system that are suitable for a high-standard FTP, creating a fair, open, transparent and predictable development environment, said Ren.

In order to promote construction of the FTP, the province has set up a provincial business environment development department, the first of its kind with a status of a government component department in the country. Each city and county in Hainan has also established corresponding leading groups and departments, providing a solid organizational guarantee for the optimization of the business environment.

Ren stressed that while Hainan continues to consolidate and optimize its basic business environment with unique ecological environment as core advantage, it has also continued optimizing its policy environment and building a modern industrial system with the characteristics of the FTP.

Hainan FTP has been striving to build a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, said Ren. The province has made the market play the decisive role in resource allocation and reduced government intervention in resources and micro economic activities, creating a fairer and more dynamic market environment.

Ren said that the province adheres to the principle that "the rule of law is the best business environment", and protects the property rights and legitimate rights and interests of all types of business entities on an equal footing in accordance with the law. Over 60 regulations and more than 20 government rules closely related to the business environment have been promulgated, he added.

Looking forward, Ren said that Hainan will take practical actions to actively construct a policy and institutional system that is in line with the high-standard FTP.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348908.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road