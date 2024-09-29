Xinhua Silk Road: Research project on sustainable development of agriculture and animal husbandry launched with support from Chinese dairy giant Mengniu

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Sep 29, 2024, 22:07 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With support from Mengniu public welfare foundation set up by Chinese dairy giant Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd., China Economic Information Service recently established a research group to carry out studies on how the ecological protection compensation mechanism and the mechanism for realizing the value of ecological products can promote sustainable development of agriculture and animal husbandry.

The research group will first sort out relevant policies and theories on the topic.

Field visits and research then will be conducted in key regions of agriculture and animal husbandry development nationwide. The research group will identify prominent problems that arise in local practices where the two mechanisms are adopted to boost sustainable development of agriculture and animal husbandry and analyze specific causes. The group will also create hypotheses about combining the ecological protection compensation mechanism and the ecological product value realization mechanism to propel agriculture and animal husbandry sustainability.

Finally, the researchers will compile a report based on research results and put forward suggestions.

Founded in 2022, the Mengniu public welfare foundation carry out public welfare and charity activities mainly related to emergency and disaster relief, rural revitalization, nutrition empowerment, and ecological protection.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342397.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Changzhou City unveils investment opportunities in sectors of new productive forces for global investors

Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Changzhou City unveils investment opportunities in sectors of new productive forces for global investors

Changzhou City, an leading international smart manufacturing base located in east China's Jiangsu Province, has released a bunch of investment...
Xinhua Silk Road: Festival held in SE.China's Gutian County to advance cross-Strait cultural exchanges

Xinhua Silk Road: Festival held in SE.China's Gutian County to advance cross-Strait cultural exchanges

The 16th Strait Forum-Chen Jinggu Cultural Festival kicked off on Thursday at the Linshui Palace Ancestor Temple in Gutian County, Ningde City of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics