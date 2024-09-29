Xinhua Silk Road: Research project on sustainable development of agriculture and animal husbandry launched with support from Chinese dairy giant Mengniu

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With support from Mengniu public welfare foundation set up by Chinese dairy giant Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd., China Economic Information Service recently established a research group to carry out studies on how the ecological protection compensation mechanism and the mechanism for realizing the value of ecological products can promote sustainable development of agriculture and animal husbandry.

The research group will first sort out relevant policies and theories on the topic.

Field visits and research then will be conducted in key regions of agriculture and animal husbandry development nationwide. The research group will identify prominent problems that arise in local practices where the two mechanisms are adopted to boost sustainable development of agriculture and animal husbandry and analyze specific causes. The group will also create hypotheses about combining the ecological protection compensation mechanism and the ecological product value realization mechanism to propel agriculture and animal husbandry sustainability.

Finally, the researchers will compile a report based on research results and put forward suggestions.

Founded in 2022, the Mengniu public welfare foundation carry out public welfare and charity activities mainly related to emergency and disaster relief, rural revitalization, nutrition empowerment, and ecological protection.

