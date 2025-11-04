Xinhua Silk Road: SE. China city leverages ecology friendly industries to boost global presence

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanping, a picturesque city in southeast China's Fujian Province, leveraged in recent years its ecology-friendly industries to deepen dialogue and trade ties with the world.

As a mountainous locality, Nanping has cultivated five characteristic industries thanks to its advantageous ecological conditions, namely, tea, bamboo products, water, meat chicken and tourism.

By starting a promotion campaign to see the beautiful China and Chinese culture in Nanping, the city brought representative products of these local industries such as Wuyi oolong tea to the international stage.

For instance, Wuyi oolong tea-making skills, tea ceremony originated from Song Dynasty (960-1279) and the art of tea whisking were presented on China International Import Expo, the World Expo in Astana and other key exhibitions.

Via participation in China International Travel Mart for several times, Nanping showcased the enchanting Wuyi Mountains, tea culture-based tourism, wellness vacation and other characteristic tourism options to global visitors.

Striving to craft itself into a top-level ecological and cultural tourism destination, the city famed as one of the "national forest cities" in China is currently working on building the mega-Wuyi cultural tourism circle.

Inseparable from the circle is Nanping's profound culture and modern technology-enabled cultural program -- the epic-like "Moonlight over Wuyi Mountains", where people can feel travelling in pictures that integrate captivating scenes of Wuyi Mountains with Zhuzi Culture.

A participant of the 24th Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students once marveled at "Moonlight over Wuyi Mountains", saying that high-tech means helping present Zhu Xi's growth journey were completely unexpected and impressive.

In September 2024, the first "Wuyi Landscape"-themed overseas marketing and promotion center was built in Australia and one month later, another one was completed in France, availing Nanping of such regional public brand to beat drum for local products abroad.

Since the start of 2025, "Wuyi Landscape"-themed promotion centers have been deployed in Southeast Asian market, further enriching related promotion network now covering 496 outlets at home and abroad.

Apart from these, Nanping also attracted bamboo experts from 15 Belt and Road partner countries to tour the city for bamboo replacing plastics-related sci-tech innovation seminars and on-site training.

When 51,000 hatching eggs of locally-cultivated new broiler-chicken variety "Shengze 901" were exported for the first time to Tanzania in January 2025, Nanping saw closer trade ties with overseas market.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348151.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road