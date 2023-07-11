Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS Group

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

11 Jul, 2023, 21:00 ET

BEIJING, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's world-class solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim) signed a solar module supply agreement with Malaysia-based company ERS Energy Group of Companies ('ERS Group') on June 21, 2023.

According to the agreement, Seraphim will supply high-efficiency solar modules for ERS Group's 300 mega-watt (MW) ground-mounted power station located in Zambales Province, Philippines. The module supply will commence in the third quarter of 2023 and be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

Continue Reading
Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS Group
Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS Group

It is noted that the components supplied by Seraphim mainly consist of 550/555W high-efficiency modules, which utilize multi-busbar cell technology and high-density packaging. These modules have lower internal losses and less risk of micro cracks, which will significantly improve power generation efficiency and reduce Balance of System (BOS) cost.

As a leading global manufacturer of photovoltaic products, Seraphim has been strategically investing in the Philippines since 2016. Taking into account the unique requirements and installation conditions of local projects, the company continuously optimizes product performance and service levels to meet customers' needs.

"We believe that our close collaboration with ERS Group will help us achieve our sustainable development goals in clean energy and bring positive impacts to the economy, environment, and social development of the Philippines and the local communities," said Insan Boy, Vice President of Global Sales of Seraphim.

ERS Group is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction service provider headquartered in Malaysia.

"We have successfully completed several power station supply collaborations with Seraphim in the past. We are impressed with Seraphim's outstanding component quality and performance which is why ERS Group will continue to work with Seraphim to jointly promote the development of the solar energy market in the Philippines," said Jonathan Kan, Managing Director of ERS Group.

Over the years, Seraphim has earned consistent trust and recognition from customers both at home and abroad through solid technological innovation and research and development capabilities.

Based on different application scenarios, Seraphim has developed multiple series of photovoltaic products and smart solutions. Seraphim holds over a hundred technology patents and its 20 giga-watt photovoltaic products have been applied in more than 100 countries and many regions worldwide.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim assina acordo de fornecimento de módulos solares de 300 MW com ERS Group

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim firmó un acuerdo de suministro de módulos solares de 300MW con ERS Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.