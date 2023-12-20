Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai's Minhang District awarded China's Happiest District

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

20 Dec, 2023, 05:09 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minhang District of east China's Shanghai City won the award of "China's Happiest District" at the Happy Cities of China Forum 2023, which held in November, becoming one of the three directly administered municipality district to win this title.

Located in the geographical center of Shanghai, Minhang district is the bridgehead linking the Yangtze River Delta as well as an important hub for global communication, with obvious geographical advantages, rich resource endowment and profound cultural heritage.

Continue Reading

Documentary film "The City, the River" made by Minhang District through vivid stories presents the beautiful Minhang scene of the economic and social vitality of the streets and towns along the Huangpu River and the happiness of people's life, and showcases the extraordinary cultural heritage, spiritual accumulation and development achievements of Minhang in the past decade.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337801.html 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai Minhang District adopts multi-level government-subsidized rental housing projects

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai Minhang District adopts multi-level government-subsidized rental housing projects

Minhang District of east China's Shanghai city has been awarded the title of "China's Happiest District" at the Happy Cities of China Forum 2023...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye holds 27th Annual Convention, showcasing its brand achievements

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye holds 27th Annual Convention, showcasing its brand achievements

Themed on achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, the 27th Wuliangye 12•18 Annual Convention, a traditional ceremony for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.