Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai's Minhang Museum comes to the front with big moves in 2023

19 Dec, 2023, 03:04 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Museums has become a popular way of leisure in China, and the trending has spread from national musuems to district ones. In 2023, Minhang Museum of Shanghai has come to the front with a bunch of key exhibitions such as the Changsha Mawangdui Cultural Relics exhibition and the Ordos Bronze Artifacts Cultural Relic Exhibition.

The Ordos Bronze Artifacts Cultural Relic Exhibition was presented in Minhang Musuem in June-August this year with cooperation with Ordos Museum of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Showcasing more than 300 cultural relics.

With important exhibits such as the Golden Crown of Eagle on display, the exhibition walks the visitors through a grand and magnificent historical picture of more than 2,000 years ago, paying tribute to the long history and value of Chinese civilization.

