Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai's Songjiang vows to make breakthroughs in modernization

BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai will hold on to the new development philosophy, making breakthroughs in modernization, said Cheng Xiangmin, Party chief of Songjiang District, in a recent interview.

Underlining the fields of science and technology innovation, culture and ecological development, the district vows to achieve good results in GDP and fiscal revenue this year.

By vigorously developing emerging industries such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence (AI) and biomedicine, laying out future industries including AI-driven large models, industrial internet and satellite internet, and accelerating development of major projects featuring intelligent computing, Songjiang strives to promote the development of emerging industries and sci-tech innovation, according to Cheng.

Looking to cultivate world-class industrial clusters and innovation ecology, the district will focus on the construction of a sci-tech innovation industrial system with effective connection among R&D, pilot test and mass production, forming new development patterns featuring chains and clusters, and developing new quality productive forces.

At the same time, Cheng pointed out the necessity to achieve full employment and high-quality employment, allowing more market players to become the main forces of high-quality development.

Songjiang District is also striving to build a transportation hub both regionally and internationally. "A passenger terminal with nine station platforms and 23 routes will be opened to traffic by the end of this year, with its annual traffic volume expected to reach 25 million passengers, linking to over 80 percent of the cities in the Yangtze River Delta," said Cheng.

By simultaneously promoting the planning and construction of an international multimodal logistics hub, as well as the regular operation of the G60 train of China-Laos Railway, the district is committed to providing solid support to the integrated and high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta and Belt and Road cooperation, according to Cheng.

In addition, Cheng pointed out that Songjiang needs to pay attention to the inheritance of its cultural and historical genes during modernization, as well as realizing continuous improvement of people's livelihood through new achievements of high-quality development.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339262.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road