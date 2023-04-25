Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen Fashion Week demonstrates innovative future of industry, builds integrated int'l platform

BEIJING, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring internationalization, professionalization and commercialization of fashion shows, the 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week (Autumn/Winter), launched on April 14, aims to make heard the voice of local designers and spur the unique Chinese fashion vitality through innovative ways.

Photo shows the And Showroom displayed at the 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week (Autumn/Winter) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

The event attracted plenty of international fashion brands and designers, as the city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province has cultivated a global appeal among the industry with complete fashion categories, collections of original brands and mature supporting systems. Brands from Germany, Italy, France and so on chose to make product launch and static exhibitions here at the fashion week.

A number of "first times" took place at the eight-day event. Three fashion shows featuring haute couture, Chinese culture and international brands were debuted, as well as several official showrooms including the Showboom Showroom, the And Showroom and the CMYK Lab.

As Chinese cultural elements are widely acknowledged and welcomed by the world's fashion industry, Shenzhen fashion week sheds lights upon ways to highlight domestic cultural elements from an international perspective. Combining cutting-edge technology with traditional art expressions inherited from intangible cultural heritage, the event is committed to displaying the cultural attributes of fashion brands through modern lenses.

More specifically, designers in Shenzhen have deployed brand new forms and rejuvenated fashion language to show the integration of traditional culture and modern clothing during the fashion week. This not only promotes the inheritance and innovation of Chinese culture in a market-oriented way, but helps the city develop new mechanisms of cultural resource transformation.

Closely related to manufacturing and service sectors, fashion industry requires intensive investment in R&D from the creative end to inject high added value into its products. In this sense, Shenzhen Fashion Week focused on the concept of sustainable green fashion and integration among different industries, conveying a multi-dimensional global perspective.

In addition to demonstrating latest trends in the industry, the fashion week also strives to extend its commercial influence through energizing consumption vitality. With activities that combine multiple functions such as ordering, exhibition and panel discussion, the event provides not only a displaying platform for original brands, but a channel to the market.

