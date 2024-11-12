Xinhua Silk Road: Sports event injects vitality into snow-ice tourism in NE. China's Mudanjiang

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Nov 12, 2024, 03:17 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th National Winter Swimming Championships in 2024 concluded successfully on November 10 at Jingpo Lake Scenic Area in Mudanjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, highlighting how sports events boost snow and ice tourism.

This year's championships drew nearly 700 winter swimming enthusiasts from across the country. Swimmers embraced the stunning natural landscape of Jingpo Lake, demonstrating resilience and skills, while delivering a captivating spectacle for visitors and spectators.

Continue Reading
Photo shows that the 28th National Winter Swimming Championships in 2024 is held at Jingpo Lake Scenic Area in Mudanjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
Photo shows that the 28th National Winter Swimming Championships in 2024 is held at Jingpo Lake Scenic Area in Mudanjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The lake's breathtaking scenery and the warm hospitality of the event organizers left a lasting impression on participants.

Bao Rongqing, leader of a swimming team from Xinjiang, shared that all 11 members from their team were visiting Jingpo Lake for the first time and were amazed by its natural beauty. They plan to recommend this unique winter swimming destination to fellow enthusiasts back home.

In recent years, Jingpo Lake has leveraged its geographic and climate advantages to host a variety of sports events, including the roller skating open, ice marathon, and ice Dragon Boat race. In 2022, it was named a national sports tourism demonstration base by the General Administration of Sport and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

By hosting high-quality sporting events, Jingpo Lake has turned short-term visitor flow into sustained visitor retention, revitalizing the tourism market and achieving a synergy between sports events and snow-ice tourism.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343070.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show held in China's Nanchang

Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show held in China's Nanchang

The 2024 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show was held at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang National High-tech Industrial Development...
Xinhua Silk Road: Seven years on, Chinese baijiu maker continues to glisten at CIIE

Xinhua Silk Road: Seven years on, Chinese baijiu maker continues to glisten at CIIE

For seven consecutive years, Wuliangye, a Chinese baijiu maker famed for its time-tested flavor, impressed visitors of the China International Import ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

General Sports

General Sports

Sporting Events

Sporting Events

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics