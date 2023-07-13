Xinhua Silk Road: Summer tourism market in SW. China's Lijiang heats up with innovative products

BEIJING, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of July 8, bands formed of singers, guitarists, bassists, drummers, etc. burst into folk songs on a square of the Old Town of Lijiang in southwest China's Yunnan Province, attracting tourists to enjoy the relaxing music. 

This aerial photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows the summer scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Innovative tourism products, formats, and experiences like the folk song performance have heated up the summer tourism market in Lijiang City. The popular tourism destination has seen about 170,000 tourist visits on average every day since the start of July, according to Yin Liangqin, deputy director of Lijiang Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, who predicted that the number of tourists received by Lijiang during the summer holidays would grow significantly compared with past few years.

In recent years, Lijiang has constantly introduced new products to boost tourism.

For example, based on the snow-capped Yulong Snow Mountain and abundant animal and plant resources in its surrounding area, the city launched a series of tourism products for tourists to appreciate sunrise scenery on the snow mountain, look up at the starry sky, and carry out scientific research on plants. 

In order to enrich tourist experience, it has crafted a number of tourist attractions featuring "tourism + agriculture", allowing tourists to catch fish in paddy fields, pick fruits in orchards, make rose flower cake while enjoying natural scenery in Gucheng District and Yulong County.

Meanwhile, Lijiang has rolled out such tourism products as study tour, family trip, and tailor-made trip to meet changing market demands. For example, tourists who choose study tour in Lijiang will dress in the traditional clothing of local Naxi ethnic minority group, visit Naxi villages, learn to speak Naxi language, enjoy dance and cook with Naxi people in a one-day tour accompanied by tour guides.

It's learned that Lijiang is taking targeted measures to improve tourism services and scenic spot management so as to create a pleasant vacation atmosphere for tourists in this summer.

