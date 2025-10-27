Xinhua Silk Road: Traditional Chinese medicine showcases its timeless magic

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the night sky, Yongde Road Pedestrian Street is exceptionally bustling, where a vibrant Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) night market is unfolding. Niladri, an international student from Bangladesh studying at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, had an immersive experience of TCM culture. This whole-night experience completely refreshed his perception of TCM.

