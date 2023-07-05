Xinhua Silk Road: Xinhua-Dingxiang Flange Price Index officially released in N.China's Shanxi Province

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

05 Jul, 2023, 04:54 ET

BEIJING , July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xinhua Index Team of the Xinhua News Agency has recently launched the "Xinhua·Dingxiang Flange Price Index" in Dingxiang County, north China's Shanxi Province.

Continue Reading
Photo shows the Flange remote control room of Shanxi Tianbao Group in Dingxiang Country, north China’s Shanxi Province.
Photo shows the Flange remote control room of Shanxi Tianbao Group in Dingxiang Country, north China’s Shanxi Province.

Comprising three sub-indices, the index represents the significant forgings volumes from Dingxiang County for wind power flanges, engineering machinery forgings, and petrochemical flanges. With wind power generation achieving increased prominence in the new energy industry in recent years, attention to wind power flanges has similarly grown, with prices substantially influenced by seasonal and policy factors.

In 2021, due to the expiration of policy subsidies, turbine manufacturers rushed to install wind power groups, causing wind power flange prices to reach their highest point since November 2021. Analysts forecast that the sector are poised for another shipment peak this coming summer, with this year's flange shipment volume projected to be the highest in the past three years.

From a macro-market perspective, the development 5prospects for flanges remain stable and promising, buoyed by the continuous advancement of downstream infrastructure. From 2013 to 2022, the average annual growth rate of installed capacity for wind turbine generators was 19 percent, while from 2012 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of the mileage of petrochemical transmission pipelines remained above 4 percent.

Notably, Dingxiang, one of the first ten key professional towns in Shanxi province, boasts a long history of forging. Flange forging has become its traditional, unique, advantageous, leading, and livelihood industry.

In 2022, the total production of Dingxiang flanges reached approximately 1.2 million tonnes, with an annual production capacity of 1.4 million tonnes, achieving a total output value of 14.2 billion yuan. In addition to wind power flanges, engineering machinery flanges accounted for 65 percent of national production.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334940.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road : Un xian intérieur de Chine centrale témoin de l'essor de la coopération économique et commerciale avec l'Afrique

Xinhua Silk Road: Ein Landkreis im Inland Zentralchinas erlebt eine aufblühende wirtschaftliche und handelspolitische Zusammenarbeit mit Afrika

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.