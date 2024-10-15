XKL Introduces Fully Integrated Optical Amplifier for Smarter DWDM Network Management and Performance

DarkStar Utility Amplifier Simplifies Networks, Significantly Reducing CAPEX and OPEX, Improving Efficiency, Performance & Reliability

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XKL , a leading optical network solutions provider, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the DarkStar Utility Amplifier (DUA), as part of its DarkStar line of DWDM products . Designed for internet service providers, carriers and any other connectivity providers that manage their own fiber assets. The DUA amplifies the optical signals carried inside fiber optic cables for transmission over long distances and seamlessly integrates into any optical network, including IP over DWDM (IPoDWDM) networks.

Key Benefits of the DarkStar Utility Amplifier Include:

Simplicity: Intuitively operate and troubleshoot up to four fiber links through a single unit, reducing footprint and complexity.

Cost Efficiency: The DUA reduces CAPEX and OPEX by disaggregating line amplifiers from optical line systems, thus providing the flexibility required to implement new optical networking strategies.

Foundational Building Block: The DUA is a foundational component for various network topologies where amplification is necessary.

Network operators that own or lease fiber assets seek efficient ways to expand their infrastructure without compromising performance or scalability. XKL's Class 1M DarkStar Utility Amplifier meets these needs by providing a streamlined, easily deployable solution. The DUA supports up to four fiber links, managing a range of optical components including, erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFA), Raman amplifiers, tilt and equalization filters, and an optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR), all with the ability to be configured to meet specific network requirements. True to XKL's no-license-fee promise, the DUA simplifies the management of these optical components while reducing costs.

IPoDWDM is an approach to optical networking that delivers significant CAPEX savings and reduced power consumption based on the use of coherent pluggable transceivers in routers and switches. Coherent transceiver shipments are expected to grow at a robust 17 percent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) through 2028, as forecasted by Dell'Oro Group . XKL's DUA enables the streamlined network architecture and deployment flexibility IPoDWDM offers with its simple-to-configure and manage one-box configuration.

"The DUA provides customers with a smarter way to integrate a custom, robust and easily managed solution into their network," said Chad Lamb, Chief Systems Architect at XKL. "This amplifier is not just another component in a network; it's a comprehensive, easily-managed solution that enables carriers and service providers to optimize their network infrastructure while ensuring long-term, cost-effective growth."

The DarkStar Utility Amplifier is currently available for order. If you are interested in placing an order or learning more about the product, please contact [email protected] .

XKL will be onsite at NANOG 92, held October 21-23, in Toronto, Canada. To request an onsite meeting, contact [email protected] .

About XKL

XKL helps businesses of all sizes expand and reimagine their networks in innovative ways with built-to-order, cost-effective and easy-to-manage DWDM solutions. Backed by our proven customer-centric, consultative approach and 30+ years of experience, XKL's Layer 1 optical networking solutions deliver the capabilities and reliability required to meet even the most challenging network demands. To learn more about XKL, visit www.xkl.com .

