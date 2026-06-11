NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Aero Controls, Inc. (ACI) on its acquisition by Air Transport Components (ATC Group), a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners.

XLCS Partners advises Aero Controls on sale to Air Transport Components

Founded in 1984 and headquartered near Seattle, Washington, ACI is an FAA, EASA, UK CAA, and ISO/AS certified Part 145 repair station and full-service parts distributor. Operating across three locations totaling more than 225,000 square feet, the company specializes in component repair and overhaul, parts sales, aircraft dismantlement, and consignment management, with capabilities spanning avionics, electromechanical, pneumatics, transmissions, hydraulics, and emergency equipment. With more than four decades of technical expertise and a reputation built on quality and reliability, ACI has earned the trust of major airlines and operators around the world.

ATC Group is a leading provider of component maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for the global aerospace industry and serves as the cornerstone of a specialized MRO platform supported by AE Industrial Partners, a private investment firm focused on national security, aerospace, and industrial services. The acquisition of ACI marks ATC Group's second add-on since AE Industrial's 2025 investment, following its acquisition of bearing repair specialist PAS MRO earlier this year, and broadens the platform's in-house engineering and component repair capabilities and inventory reach across the commercial, cargo, and military markets. ACI will operate as a business unit of ATC Group, with its existing team and leadership remaining in place to support continuity and growth.

"I've spent my career focused on customers, employees, and growing a business in the aerospace industry, not preparing a company for sale," said John Titus, Founder of ACI. "After more than 45 years, the decision was never just about financial outcome; it was about protecting the legacy of the company and the people who helped build it. XLCS Partners brought clarity, experience, and trusted guidance throughout the process, and I'm grateful for the care they showed in helping us find the right partner for the future."

"ACI is exactly the kind of business that defines the best of this industry, a founder-built, technically deep MRO and parts platform with a loyal global customer base," said Joe Contaldo, Partner and head of XLCS Aerospace & Defense. "John and his team have built something special over the past four decades, and ATC Group and AE Industrial are an outstanding home for the next chapter. We were proud and honored to advise ACI on this milestone transaction and are thrilled with the outcome for the entire team."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to ACI, and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner, and Reed McMahon, Vice President. The transaction closed on May 14, 2026.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally and is recognized for its vast experience advising owners of Aerospace & Defense businesses. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

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SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.