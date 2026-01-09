NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Airway Aerospace LLC on its sale to AxioAero Group, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners.

XLCS Partners advises Airway Aerospace on sale to AxioAero Group

Founded in 2013, Airway provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for accessories, airframe, and powerplant components across commercial, cargo, and defense aviation markets. With FAA, EASA, and CAA UK certifications, RS-DER repair authority, and Owner-Produced Parts capabilities, Airway specializes in hydraulics, pneumatics, fuel systems, flight controls, thrust reversers, nacelles, and fixed-wing structures. The company supports platforms including Boeing 737, Airbus A320 family, Boeing 747/767, Airbus A300/A330, and Boeing 707 military variants. Operating from three facilities in Florida and Georgia, Airway is known for fast turnaround, technical expertise, and flexible solutions.

Airway will continue under its current name and leadership. The acquisition by AxioAero accelerates Airway's growth while preserving its identity and agility. This marks AxioAero's second acquisition following Aviation Concepts in January 2024, also represented by XLCS Partners.

"For more than a decade, we've taken pride in building Airway into a trusted repair partner known for reliability, responsiveness, and a commitment to quality," said Joe Ferrer, Owner of Airway. "Our success is driven by the dedication of our team and the strong relationships we've built with customers over the years. We view AxioAero as the ideal partner to support our continued growth while maintaining the standards and values that define Airway. None of this would have been possible without the guidance and unwavering support from the XLCS team."

"It still feels like yesterday that we were shoveling gravel and using scissor lifts to build Airway from scratch," added Jackie Ferrer, Co-Owner of Airway. "Seeing what the team has accomplished is truly humbling. Joining the AxioAero family allows us to keep innovating, supporting our customers, and creating new opportunities for our employees while staying true to who we are. We would, without hesitation, recommend XLCS to anyone considering selling their business."

"XLCS continues to deliver best-in-class M&A results for its clients across the Aviation, Aerospace, and Defense sector," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner and head of XLCS A&D. "It's rewarding to see great deals come together, with stellar outcomes for our clients."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Airway, and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner, and Noah Shertzer, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed on December 17, 2025.

