XLCS Partners advises Metal Finishing Technologies in recapitalization by Battle Investment Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC (MFT) in its recapitalization by Battle Investment Group.

MFT, based in Bristol, Connecticut, provides finishing and coating solutions for high-precision metal components utilized in aerospace engines and industrial equipment, serving third-party maintenance, repair and overhaul centers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Company holds numerous quality and customer certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100-D, FAA and EASA Part-145 repair facility, and NADCAP for chemical processing.

Battle Investment Group is an Atlanta-based private investment firm that seeks to support the long-term expansion and success of enterprises and management teams operating in the North American defense/government, aerospace, industrial, and telecommunications marketplaces.

Peter Mirabello, MFT's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Joe Contaldo and the XLCS team were professional and easy to work with. They set very accurate expectations of the process and timing and we were very pleased with how accurately they presented our business." He added, "The ultimate testament is that we could not be more pleased with our new partnership and our fortified position going forward."

MFT's experienced management team will remain with the Company under Mirabello's continued leadership.

"We are excited for MFT's future and look forward to a long-term relationship with Peter and his team," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner and Head of XLCS's Aerospace & Defense Practice Group. "This transaction strengthens our position as one of the most active aerospace investment banking firms in the country and continues to deepen our OEM and defense expertise."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to MFT and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Head of XLCS's Aerospace & Defense Practice Group. The transaction was completed June 30, 2020.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

