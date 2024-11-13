NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive advisor to Mitchell Aircraft on the sale of its PMA division, Mitchell PMA, to Jet Parts Engineering (JPE), a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital.

XLCS Partners advises Mitchell Aircraft on sale of Mitchell PMA to Jet Parts Engineering

Mitchell Aircraft, based in Cary, IL, is a well-established parts distribution company serving the aerospace industry. Mitchell PMA specializes in FAA-approved airframe and accessory replacement parts, offering a diverse catalog of over 170 components, including rudder balance weights, engine cooling hoses, and cargo door lanyards. Mitchell PMA's extensive expertise in engineering and design solutions has established it as a trusted provider of high-quality PMA parts.

JPE, headquartered in Seattle, WA, is a recognized leader in developing PMA parts, DER repairs, and MRO services for commercial aircraft. With the acquisition of Mitchell PMA, JPE expands its product offerings and strengthens its ability to serve the evolving needs of its global customer base.

Mitchell Aircraft will continue to operate its OEM distribution business, independent of Mitchell PMA.

"This transaction exemplifies XLCS Partners' deep expertise in the aerospace sector," said Joe Contaldo, Partner and Head of XLCS's Aerospace & Defense Practice Group. "Our ability to match Mitchell PMA with a strategic partner like JPE reflects our industry knowledge and commitment to delivering optimal outcomes for our clients."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Mitchell Aircraft, and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner and Reed McMahon, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed on October 1, 2024.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. www.xlcspartners.com

Media Contact:

Kendra Span

[email protected]

615-379-7783

SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.