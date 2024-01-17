NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive advisor to Salt River Aviation, LLC in its recapitalization by Weinberg Capital Group (WCG).

XLCS Partners advises Salt River Aviation in its recapitalization by Weinberg Capital

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Salt River Aviation is a niche provider of Auxiliary Power Units ("APUs"), APU teardown and disassembly services, APU subcomponents, and other airframe components. The company is known across the industry as "APU experts", providing the highest quality APUs & APU subcomponents. Salt River Aviation targets some of the largest commercial aircraft platforms today, including the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families.

WCG invests in middle market companies located throughout the U.S. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including consumer products, manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution.

"We look forward to partnering with Greg and Annie Crill and their talented team," stated Chip Weinberg, Managing Partner at WCG. "The company has a strong track record of success, and we intend to continue this tradition by investing in continued growth while maintaining its reputation for customer service and delivery."

"We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to partner with WCG to continue our growth plans," said Greg Crill, Salt River Aviation's CEO. "With their experience and resources, we anticipate a long-lasting partnership. More importantly, from the perspective of our customer and partners, this transaction will be seamless as our entire team will stay in place as we look to enhance our business."

"We are thrilled to have played a role in the history of Salt River Aviation and are excited for its next chapter of growth," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner at XLCS Partners. "As XLCS continues to strengthen its coverage of the global aerospace industry, we are seeing exciting things across the MRO and USM (Used Serviceable Material) landscape, including increased private equity interest in USM businesses."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Salt River Aviation and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Reed McMahon, Associate. The transaction was completed on December 18, 2023.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

