XLCS Partners advises Salt River Aviation in its recapitalization by Weinberg Capital

News provided by

XLCS Partners, Inc.

17 Jan, 2024, 14:01 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive advisor to Salt River Aviation, LLC in its recapitalization by Weinberg Capital Group (WCG).

Continue Reading
XLCS Partners advises Salt River Aviation in its recapitalization by Weinberg Capital
XLCS Partners advises Salt River Aviation in its recapitalization by Weinberg Capital

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Salt River Aviation is a niche provider of Auxiliary Power Units ("APUs"), APU teardown and disassembly services, APU subcomponents, and other airframe components. The company is known across the industry as "APU experts", providing the highest quality APUs & APU subcomponents. Salt River Aviation targets some of the largest commercial aircraft platforms today, including the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families.

WCG invests in middle market companies located throughout the U.S. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including consumer products, manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution.

"We look forward to partnering with Greg and Annie Crill and their talented team," stated Chip Weinberg, Managing Partner at WCG. "The company has a strong track record of success, and we intend to continue this tradition by investing in continued growth while maintaining its reputation for customer service and delivery." 

"We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to partner with WCG to continue our growth plans," said Greg Crill, Salt River Aviation's CEO. "With their experience and resources, we anticipate a long-lasting partnership. More importantly, from the perspective of our customer and partners, this transaction will be seamless as our entire team will stay in place as we look to enhance our business."

"We are thrilled to have played a role in the history of Salt River Aviation and are excited for its next chapter of growth," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner at XLCS Partners. "As XLCS continues to strengthen its coverage of the global aerospace industry, we are seeing exciting things across the MRO and USM (Used Serviceable Material) landscape, including increased private equity interest in USM businesses."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Salt River Aviation and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Reed McMahon, Associate. The transaction was completed on December 18, 2023.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.
XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

Media Contact: 
Kendra Span 
[email protected]
615-379-7783

SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.

Also from this source

XLCS Partners advises White Distribution & Supply in sale to AFC Industries

XLCS Partners advises White Distribution & Supply in sale to AFC Industries

XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to White Distribution & Supply,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.