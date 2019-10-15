XM Cyber Wins 2019 Cyber Defense Magazine Global Award for Best Breach and Attack Simulation Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning breach and attack simulation (BAS) leader, today announced that it has won the 2019 Cyber Defense Magazine Global Award for Best Breach and Attack Simulation solution.

"We're thrilled to name XM Cyber the winner of the best Breach and Attack Simulation solution in our Global Awards program," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine. "They won this award because they are a pioneer of the BAS category – an innovative approach to defeating the next generation of cybercriminals."

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation platform to continuously expose attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM® by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack.

"We are the only ones to address the critical question for enterprises: 'Are my critical assets really secure?' Being named the best Breach and Attack Simulation provider by Cyber Defense Magazine is not only another feather in XM Cyber's cap, but validation that our product is a tier above the competition," said Noam Erez, CEO and Co-Founder of XM Cyber.

"XM Cyber provides the only hyper-realistic BAS solution that allows organizations to see their network from the eyes of the attacker, running continuously to find and show all the hidden attack vectors that can go under the radar of most protective measures. We add to that an ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps, including a list of the most critical issues to be fixed and how to fix them," he added.

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israeli intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cybersecurity domain. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, UK and Australia.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

About Cyber Defense Global Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat USA and IPEXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

