LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XM has launched its biggest ever promotion which is giving clients the opportunity to earn a new deposit bonus each week of up to $8,750. Over the six-week promotion period, every client can earn up to $52,500 in total by reaching trading targets.

The promotion runs from 10 February through 23 March 2026 and involves trading selected assets. The entry tier is 2 lots per week making it accessible to all traders as well as more active accounts.

XM Launches Promotion Offering Traders Up to $52,500 in Bonuses

The bonuses can be used to increase margin availability, allowing clients to open larger positions while maintaining robust risk management.

"We've created a promotion that rewards trading activity at every level," said XM CMO Panos Lamprakos. "With low entry tiers and clear targets, this six-week promotion offers both smaller traders and experienced clients alike the opportunity to benefit. The bonus can boost client profitability when the markets move in their favour and protect their positions if the market reverses."

New clients who join during the promotion period can still claim their Welcome Deposit Bonus and take part in this promotion to claim additional Deposit Bonuses.

With this latest initiative, XM continues to underline its client-centric approach by providing traders with meaningful incentives that support more flexible and confident trading. It follows a series of highly successful global promotions delivered in 2025 that celebrated the company's 15-year anniversary, the launch of their unified trading environment and the introduction of XM AI.

Traders can open an account with XM to join the promotion.

About XM

XM is an internationally established trading and investment firm, with over 15 million clients, from over 190 countries. Armed with multiple international licenses, XM offers competitive services for retail traders, investors, and affiliates.

With over 15 years of serving clients, XM has proven to be fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Traders can access over 1,400 instruments across all devices. The award-winning broker is known for its wide range of products, excellent support, and outstanding education.

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply

Disclaimer: Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM's EU-based entity. Specific regions may be excluded. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, please visit the XM website.

